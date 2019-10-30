SHALIMAR — A homeless man used a brick and piece of lumber Wednesday to smash his way into a Shalimar business overnight, causing more than 500 dollars in damage for items worth $32.89, according to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

OCSO deputies responded to the BP gas station at 1247 Eglin Parkway. around 1 a.m. and found the front door glass shattered.

During a search, a deputy spotted 53-year-old Michael Tabor walking nearby openly carrying a 15 pack of Natural Ice beer still cold and covered in condensation.

Tabor agreed to speak to the deputy, who also noted a large bulge in Tabor’s right sock near his ankle.

Four packs of cigarettes in their original packaging were in Tabor’s sock, along with a freshly opened pack inside his shirt pocket. More cigarettes were found in his back pants pocket.

Tabor admitted waiting near the gas station until the clerk left to break in and steal the items he wanted.

After seeing the surveillance video, the clerk said she recognized Tabor as a regular customer.