The downtown Houma Rougarou Fest last weekend came and went in the dry.

Saturday was cloudy and unusually cool all day, but Sunday was sunny and comfortably warm. Meanwhile, Olga inflicted tropical storm winds and lasting power outages on the North Shore of New Orleans, Mississippi and beyond.

Only Jonathan Foret and his gang at South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center would stage a fundraising festival in the face of a tropical storm. They long have the reputation for rainy events. This time, a surprise subtropical disturbance to our south charged ashore, directly over Terrebonne, dropping inches of rain less than 24 hours before the festival began and acquiring the name “Olga”.

Miraculously, Olga's torrential rains over Houma stopped well before the 10 a.m. opening time. Vendors and other early arrivers reported driving in through stretches of axle-deep flooding, both north and south of the Intracoastal Waterwau. There were also reports of scattered wind damage. Still, the festival opened as scheduled and remained dry and busy until closing for the night 12 hours later.

Chilly: Somehow, a front moved in from the northwest just as Olga swept away northeastward. Winds and cloudy skies kept temperatures far down all day Saturday. Shoppers adapted, but vendors who had come without sweaters and jackets sat and shivered, unable to leave their booths to fetch warmer clothing from home.

Sunday's sunshine kept everyone comfortable, including the costumed people and pets left over from the Saturday parade and contests. Overall, not bad for what organizers insist is the last downtown Rougarou Fest.

Moving? Weary of the obstacles, even downright opposition, involved in fitting the festival into Houma's oldest business section, Rougarou plans to relocate next year to the property next to the Courtyard by Marriott on Library Drive in Houma. Now a vacant lot, it is the intended location of the new Wetlands Discovery Center building for which Rougarou Fest is the principal fundraiser.

The proposed festival relocation is understandable, but there could be problems. Had the festival occupied that grassy lot this year, for example, the torrential rains of Friday night could have turned that site into muck.

And earthwork soon, in preparation for building the coming new building, could result in an even muddier mess a year from now. We'll see.

Volunteers: But wherever Rougarou Fest 8 winds up I predict continued success, in part because of its scheduling just before costume intensive Halloween, but most importantly because of the army of hundreds of volunteers that Director Jonathan Foret credits for building the festival's international reputation.

Marketplace? I understand that another of Terrebonne's widely known fundraising events, Southdown Marketplace, comes Saturday on the grounds of the plantation home and museum. I have had no official communication about timing or details, but that should be available elsewhere in this newspaper.

This Week: Halloween on Thursday. Swarms of costumed kids likely. Drive especially carefully.

Fancy purse auction; a fundraiser for Imagination Library at 5 p.m. Friday at the Courtyard by Marriott, 142 Library Drive, Houma. The cost is $55 per person. Info: 868-5881 or katie@tfae.org.

“Jellofish,” opens Friday at the Le Petit Theatre in Houma. Reserve seats now. Call 876-4278 or visit www.houmalittletheatre.com.

Cajun Fly-In is set for Saturday at the Houma-Terrebonne Airport. It includes planes, cars, food, music and lots more.

Coming? Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien are next on the storm list. Stay ready, just in case.

Local “Rosies”? Corrine Paulk, a native of Dulac, is spending her retirement on a project aimed at locating local women who took jobs in shipbuilding during World War II. She thinks of them as coastal Louisiana versions of “Rosie the Riveter.”

It was a long time ago, but Corrine would like to speak with the surviving wartime women workers or with members of their families. If you can help, call or write. I will get you connected.

Extra memorial names? No new information in time for this column, but the Terrebonne Garden Club, assisted by Mike Rigsby, continue to sort through research information into the names of World War II dead and not found on a monument at Terrebonne High School. Call or write.

Consider this fodder forwarded by Clayton Guedry:

If people from Poland are Poles, are people from Holland Holes?

If a pig loses its voice, is it disgruntled?

Responding? Contact Bill Ellzey at 381-6256, ellzey@viscom.net, billellzey312@gmail.com or c/o The Courier, P.O. Box 2717, Houma, LA 70361.