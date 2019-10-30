Mayor Walt Maddox, in a rare public rebuke of the council, questioned a proposal to remove a vote on educational funding from Tuesday’s agenda and return it to committees for further discussion.

A proposal to remove an item from Tuesday night’s City Council agenda never materialized despite discussions that devolved into sniping and accusations over an Elevate Tuscaloosa-based funding vote.

The funding decision, which had previously cleared the council’s finance committee and gained approval as part of the fiscal 2020 budget, would direct $1.1 million to the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education.

These dollars would go toward the pre-K ($350,000), summer learning ($250,000) and the college and career ready ($500,000) programs.

“This is more about you saying you want to flex your muscles,” Maddox said during the weekly precouncil meeting. “It’s pettiness and it’s insulting to me.”

Maddox accused the council of ambushing him on Tuesday with the proposal to remove the item, though they had received advance copies of the Oct. 29 agenda on Friday, and chastised them for not reading the pages of provided materials on Elevate Tuscaloosa matters.

“I would never treat y’all like that,” Maddox said, “and you would chastise me if I did.”

Council President Cynthia Almond, who was pushing for the vote’s removal from Tuesday’s agenda, said that the mayor’s assertions were inaccurate.

“We would just like the opportunity to ask some questions and make sure we know what we’re about to spend a bunch of money on,” Almond said.

Almond said she wanted Maddox to follow the agreed-upon protocol of having council review of all funding matters recommended by the Elevate Tuscaloosa Advisory Council. This is the group of 30 volunteers — consisting of residents, business owners and volunteers with backgrounds in a variety of disciplines — that was formed by the mayor to help decide priorities and procedures in implementing almost $150 million in capital projects as part of the first round of Elevate Tuscaloosa work.

This group has been subdivided into committees to focus on cultural arts and tourism, connectivity, and parks and recreation projects. It is not reviewing, or making recommendation on, the educational components of the Elevate Tuscaloosa plan, a point that Maddox made repeatedly on Tuesday.

He also pointed to the council’s budget hearings, which took place almost weekly in September, that resulted in this funding being approved for these purposes.

Additionally, Maddox referred to a recent finance committee hearing during which city schools Superintendent Mike Daria outlined how this funding would be used, which included the hiring of additional teachers to eliminate the pre-K student backlog.

“There has to be a shelf life for discussion,” Maddox said.

These reminders seemed to satisfy the majority of the council, including council members Eddie Pugh and Raevan Howard. As a result, there was no motion to table this vote made during Tuesday night’s council meeting. Instead, it was approved with a unanimous vote.

The recommendation for this funding has remained unchanged since Maddox first publicly proposed the unpopular Elevate Tuscaloosa sales tax increase and project plan in February.

And while it did not come through the Elevate Tuscaloosa Advisory Council’s vetting process, it was understandable that Almond assumed it did.

City Attorney Glenda Webb said that she erroneously placed the advisory council as the recommending body on the funding item that led to Tuesday’s heated discussion.

“If there’s confusion,” Webb said, “it lies at my feet.”

However, as the council questioned whether the city school system would need all of this allocated funding in the coming years, Maddox was unable to provide a direct answer. That’s because it depends on several factors, including whether the state of Alabama ever opts to fully fund pre-K services as it now does for other public education efforts.

“Hopefully,” Maddox said, “the state will get us to universal pre-K and we can free up those dollars for something else.”

