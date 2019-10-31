A unanimous Tuscaloosa City Council voted Tuesday to again explore its impact fee structure to possibly include costs for public safety services.

The $30,000 contract with North Carolina-based Raftelis Financial Consultants Inc. will update a similar study into service fees that this group recommended to the City Council three years ago.

“Clearly, what we passed in ‘16 has not been enough to diminish the demand,” said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox. “What we’re charging is not sufficient enough.”

Adopting impact fees was recommended by the mayor’s Student Rental Housing Task Force, which urged the City Council in 2013 to impose them for a number of reasons, including as a way to pay for the infrastructure repairs and improvements that large, multifamily developments demand.

This led to a $49,500 review by Raftelis Financial Consultants in 2016 that examined several ways the city could impose impact fees on new developments.

From this, Raftelis officials and a team of city employees developed a mathematical model by which to impose these costs across a wide spectrum of services.

This first impact fee proposal would have imposed fees for costs associated with police and fire protection, road maintenance and quality-of-life investments in addition to water and sewer infrastructure.

But after meeting with business leaders, developers and the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama to refine the policy in line with City Council suggestions, the impact fees that were adopted only covered water and sewer infrastructure only while first excluding — but then adding back in — commercial projects.

Now, Maddox wants to include public safety fees as a way to increase the impact fee totals in an effort to slow the growth of large, student-based apartment complexes that are steadily growing near Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“We think that the time has come for us to begin applying a public service fee,” Maddox said after showing data that crime rates in and near multi-family complexes are higher than those in traditional, single-family neighborhoods.

The mayor initially wanted to direct 75 percent of the new fees to the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the remaining 25 percent to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s office.

This, however, was met with opposition by at least one council member who said he would not favor directing city-based funds to a state-controlled office.

“I would be completely opposed to giving 25 percent to the district attorney’s office,” said Councilman Kip Tyner, who noted that he supported the impact fee increase. “No municipality gives to the district attorney’s office and I don’t want to be the first one.”

After asking why a new study is needed — they’re used to to fend off lawsuits by showing how governments arrived at the fee level and structure imposed — Councilman Eddie Pugh, a retired firefighter suggested the additional 25 percent go toward the Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Service.

“I’d like to see the study done, for sure,” Pugh said. “I think it’s needed.”

Maddox, though, said the state’s lack of funding for the local prosecutor’s office is contributing to an unsafe city.

Because of that, the city may need to supplement its funding to get the quality-of-life that council members want.

“Those things are beyond the control of the city of Tuscaloosa and we’re going to have to help our state partners,” the mayor said. “We’re going to have to do more than we feel like we want to if we want to have a safe community.”

