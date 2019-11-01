Mother and Daughter Banquet: 6 p.m. Nov. 1, Dumas Auditorium, 301 W. Tunnel Blvd., Houma. The Terrebonne Parish Women Day Association will host its annual Mother and Daughter Banquet. Guest speaker will be Evangelist Hernika Campbell of Kingdom Connection in Houma. For tickets and information, contact President Ruby Hamilton at 868-0891 or Sharon C. Singleton at 856-7911.

Ushers Anniversary: 8:30 a.m., Nov. 3, St. Luke Baptist Church, 3755 Bayou Black Drive, Houma. The church will be celebrating its Ushers Anniversary. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Ralph Young of St. Luke Baptist Church. All are welcome.

Annual Fund Drive: 2 p.m. Nov. 3, Morning Stat Baptist Church, 120 Mission Blvd., Houma. Terrebonne Men and Women Day Association will celebrate its 44th year fund drive. The speaker will be the Rev. M.L. Johnson of Morning Star Baptist Church. All are welcome.

Fall Revival: 7 p.m. Nov. 7, St. Luke Baptist Church, 3755 Bayou Black Drive, Houma. The church will hold its annual Fall Revival beginning at 7 p.m. every Thursday. Thursday. Guest speaker will be the Rev. John Scott of Magnolia Baptist Church; Nov. 14 -- guest speaker will be Blair Mitchell of Plymouth Baptist Church; Nov. 21 -- guest speaker will be the Rev. G.R. Washington of Guiding Light Baptist Church and Beautiful Zion Baptist Church. All are welcome.

Pastoral Installation: 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Morning Star Baptist Church, 4111 La. 308, Raceland. The church will hold a Pastoral Installation Service for Pastor Samuel Triplett. The Louisiana Freedmen Missionary General Association is in charge of the service. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Mitchell Stevens Sr. of Mount Zion Baptist Church of New Orleans and Pilgrim Baptist Church of Kenner. All are welcome.

Church Rummage Sale: Grace Lutheran Church, 422 Valhi Blvd. in Houma, will hold its annual Fall Rummage Sale on Nov. 9 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. No early birds please. All proceeds are donated to four local charities.

Veteran’s Day: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10, Maria Immacolata Catholic Church, 246 Corporate Drive, Houma. The church will be celebrating Veterans Day. The 10:30 a.m. Mass will be presented by Maria Immacolata Catholic School students and will include singing by the Maria Immacolata Catholic School choir and acknowledgement of the veterans in attendance with a military cadence. Following Mass, veterans will be treated to lunch in the Maria Immacolata Community Center.

Harvest Service: 8 a.m. Nov. 24, St. Paul Baptist Church (Lafourche Crossing), 118-B California St., Thibodaux. The Rev. Jerome Singleton Sr., pastor. The church will hold its annual Harvest Service. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Herman Wright, associate minister of Virginia Baptist Church in Napoleonville. The Rev. Dr. Lloyd Jones Jr., pastor of the church. All are welcome.

Refuge Restoration Outreach Ministry: Noon-2 p.m., second Saturday of each month, 6905 Alma St., Houma. This is a food-bank giveaway. Bring proof of income.

Terrebonne Churches United Good Samaritan Food Bank: 254 Magnolia St., Houma, from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Saturdays, and 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays. No appointments necessary. Call 851-5523.