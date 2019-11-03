Antiquarian Society

The Antiquarian Society of Gadsden met on Oct. 25 at the Gadsden Country Club. The board meeting was followed by a champagne social and luncheon.

Interior designer Eric Ross of Nashville, Tennessee, was the guest speaker and presented the members with a slide show of his work.

Ross has more than 20 years of design experience. With a background in bespoke furnishings and a penchant for traditional fabrics and antiques, he creates dynamic home interiors that blend comfortable Southern living with timeless style.

Blue and white porcelain, mixing fabrics on furniture, statement print curtains, artistic wall groupings and tasteful displays of homeowners’ personal collections star among Ross’ signature look, which celebrates the most appealing tenets of Southern design.

Ross enlivens spaces and works magic with his refined Southern aesthetic. His lush designs reflect his traditional style as well as the passions and preoccupations of his clients. His work has been published in Traditional Home, Southern Style, Southern Lady, the Cottage Journal and many other publications. His debut book, “Enduring Southern Homes,” published by Gibbs Smith, was released in March and already is in its second printing.

He lives in Nashville with his wife, Ruthann; daughter, Julianne; and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Prince Darby and Dixie. Follow him at ericrossinteriors.com and on Instagram at @ericrossinteriors.