Tax Seminar: 10 a.m. or 2 p.m., Gadsden Taxpayer Service Center, 701 Forrest Ave.; Business Essentials for State Taxpayers seminars; designed by the state Department of Revenue to help to help new business owners familiarize themselves with tax situations and current business owners keep up with tax law changes; free, but pre-registration required; register at https://bit.ly/2JEws8I; for more information, call Isabel Tongsuvone, 256-459-3082

FAME Informational Session: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Computer Science Auditorium, Gadsden State Community College Ayers Campus, Anniston; informational session on Alabama FAME (Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education co-op program; gadsdenstate.edu/FAME

Smile A While: Smile A While, a social group for women, meets at 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month. The schedule is: Nov. 12, Hibachi Grill; Dec. 10, Silver Lakes, 1 Sunbelt. For information, call Carolyn Biggio, 256-442-4776.

Senior Adult Holiday Luncheon: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 13, 210 at the Tracks; free; registration now open; call Belinda at 256-549-4740 or visit the Downtown Civic Center, 623 Broad St.

Fused Glass Jewelry Workshop: 10 a.m. Nov. 16, Little River Canyon Center; artist Linda Munoz will teach the basic steps to making a fused glass pendant; $50 fee; pre-registration required; 256-845-3548

Community Development application deadline: Deadline to submit funding applications for the District 28, 29 and 30 Etowah County Community Development Committees is Jan. 31, 2020; applications can be picked up at the Etowah County Commission Office.

Senior-friendly Line Dance Classes: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Carver Community Center, 720 W. 14th St., Anniston; 256-231-7630

YMCA of the Coosa Valley: The YMCA is looking for players to participate in a table tennis program; games currently are being played at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the YMCA, 100 Walnut St.; stop by during those times to learn more