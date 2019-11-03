The General Motors/United Auto Workers strike is over. As always, there were significant issues to be negotiated and agreed to.

To me, the most egregious issue involved full-time workers and the so-called full-time temporary workers. The new agreement gives the temporary employees full employee status in 2020 if they have at least three years of continuous service. Beginning in 2021, temporary employees with two years of company longevity can become permanent employees.

This agreement is not perfect for UAW workers, but is a far cry from the old agreement that took years for a temporary employee to reach permanent status. The process was established when GM was in trouble financially, but things have changed for the better for the company, and all employees should be treated as equals.

The buyout offers for employees impacted by plant closures are fair, but still not enough after taxes and other deductions are taken from the offer. Affected employees in the closed plants can take a $75,000 buyout offer, $85,000 for skilled trades. For normal employees who want to exit the company, the buyout offer is $60,000 and is limited to 2,060 workers.

One of the better aspects of the agreement is that employees get an $11,000 ratification bonus. Another lucrative part of the agreement is the uncapping of the GM profit-sharing plan, because a true profit-sharing plan should have no upward limits. The GM profit-sharing formula yields $1,000 for every $1 billion in North American pre-tax earnings. The temporary agreement calls for a bonus of $4,500 for any employee who has been employed at GM for at least 90 days.

GM asked for workers to pay at least 15 percent of their health care costs from the present 3 percent. Health care costs have been an issue for automotive companies for several years, but the UAW has held firm with its position of no increases.

All in all, the tentative agreement is a win for the UAW. The temporary employee issue has been exacerbated to some extent, even though there are still inequities for the company and the UAW to deal with. The financial considerations are good with the change in the bonus program and increased wages of 3 percent. Overall, it’s a good contract with the two exceptions mentioned.

Outsourcing to Mexico and closure of four U.S. plants was not one of the wins for the UAW. I am never happy to see American workers lose their jobs to Mexico or any foreign country. In the case of GM, the loss of jobs through plant closure is significant at 4,500 employees. GM’s average hourly earnings are the highest in the automotive industry at $63, and the company is desperately trying to equalize the disparity. As long as the U.S. automotive market remains at the 17 million cars per year level, GM should have an appropriate profit margin that supports high wages and benefit levels.

One of the issues not addressed in the negotiations was the loss of work content with the electrification of the automotive industry. The electric car requires fewer parts, which equates to fewer man hours to manufacture a vehicle; therefore, fewer workers are needed. This is a looming problem for the UAW and its members.

An issue for both GM and the union is the scandal-plagued training centers for GM, Ford and Chrysler. It is rumored that GM training centers are either in the throes of being sold or undergoing dramatic modification. Chrysler and UAW executives were the first to violate the trust of fellow workers, resulting in several executives of both organizations serving prison time and paying considerable fines. There is still more to come concerning the misappropriation of funds at Chrysler, Ford, GM and, not to be forgotten, the UAW.

The labor agreement at GM sets the pattern, and Ford has now reached an agreement. Chrysler cannot afford the GM contract. The UAW contract negotiations with Chrysler could be very contentious.

John F. Floyd is a Gadsden native who graduated from Gadsden High School in 1954. He formerly was director of United Kingdom manufacturing, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., vice president of manufacturing and international operations, General Tire & Rubber Co., and director of manufacturing, Chrysler Corp. He can be reached at johnfloyd538@gmail.com. The opinions reflected are his own.