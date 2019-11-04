BOAZ — The Gadsden State Community College Cardinals defeated Monroe College of New York City 3-2 on Sunday to win the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Gulf Atlantic District volleyball championship.

GSCC (26-10) advances to the NJCAA Division I national tournament Nov. 21-23 in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The Cardinals defeated Monroe 3-1 on Friday in their opening game of the tournament at Snead State Community College, and topped Lawson State of Birmingham by an identical score on Saturday.

Monroe blanked GSCC 3-0 on Sunday in the winner’s bracket final, before the Cardinals took the clinching match.

District Most Valuable Player Taylor Spradley, of Alexandria, had 18 kills in the championship match. Jaylyn Freeman, of Harvest, had 19 digs, Shelby Bates, of New Market, 18 digs and Aubrey Pope, of Alexandria, 9 kills, and all were named to the all-tournament team. Madelyn Massey, of Decatur, had 42 assists.

GSCC’s Connie Clark was named the district Coach of the Year.