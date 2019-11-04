The foundation, the charitable arm of the annual Ironman triathlon in Panama City Beach, started off by building 130 bikes on Wednesday in partnership with FLO Cycling and country music singer Ryan Kinder joined them.

PANAMA CITY — This past week the IRONMAN Foundation had boots on the ground in Bay County to help those in need of relief from Hurricane Michael.

The foundation, the charitable arm of the annual Ironman triathlon in Panama City Beach, started off by building 130 bikes on Wednesday in partnership with FLO Cycling and country music singer Ryan Kinder joined them. They loaded the bikes Friday in truck and took them to the Boy’s and Girl’s Club on 19th St.

“When you get there, you see the reality and what they have to deal,” said Executive Director Sarah Hartmann.

The Concert of Relief with Kinder on Thursday was a success and brought in a lot of toys for his Kinder’s Kids Foundation. The toys were taken to the Kingdom Impact Center.

Hartmann said she was pleased to see the turnout this week for all of the events this weekend, not just the race. She was greeted with community leaders who were happy the IRONMAN was back in Panama City Beach. The triathlon was back at its usual venue after being relocated temporarily to Polk County in 2018 because of the devastation Hurricane Michael caused to Bay County that year.

In regards to the recovery work that still needs to be done, Hartmann said she was surprised by how much there is to go. In the end, they wanted to address the issue to garner more attention.

“We wanted to bring more attention to the issue and maybe it’ll encourage other people to help in any way they can,” Hartmann said.

The IRONMAN Foundation met with over a hundred volunteers on Sunday to help repair four homes. Even athletes who competed in the triathlon the previous day were there.

According to Hartmann, the four homes that were being repaired are in the final stages of being completed for the families to move back in. She said two of the families were there onsite to witness the work being done.

“We had four teams work on the homes and we had one team work on the debris in the road,” Hartmann said.

Ben Hoffman, who finished second in the race the previous day, was helping repaint the homes being repaired as well.

Hartmann said she wanted to thank everybody who helped donate and helped financially with the IRONMAN event this week. She hopes people around the country will chip in on helping the community rebuild itself from Hurricane Michael.