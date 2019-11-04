GASTONIA, N.C. -- Sophia Beasley was not quite 2 years old when her father, Trenton Beasley, died at age 24 from congestive heart failure.

“I was Trenton's girl,” said the kindergartner’s mother, Kim Raymer, “but Sophia was Trenton's world.”

Trenton and Kim were planning to be married before he became ill in March 2015, but Trenton's heart disease advanced so quickly and took him so rapidly -- he died that October -- that the ceremony never occurred.

Kim has made sure, however, to reinforce Sophia's memories of her dad.

“She remembers going to the hospital. She remembers helping to feed her dad,” Kim said. “But it is important to me to keep him alive for her. He was a wonderful, kind, and loving dad.

“When we first found out we were pregnant,” Kim continued, “it was like we had won the lottery. That's just how happy he was.”

Trenton and Kim were working at a haunted house near their home west of Charlotte when they met. “Something just clicked between us,” she remembered. “He was an old soul, a God-fearing man. I fell in love with him.”

The joys of love and fatherhood were short-lived for Trenton. In just a few months, he went from thinking his illness could be controlled by medication and diet to the realization that he was facing death at a very early age.

Times were difficult, but the family found support from community organizations. Hospitality House of Charlotte provided a place to stay near Trenton and daily meals.

Later, Catherine's House in Belmont provided them with a place to stay when they had nowhere else to go.

As time passed and mother and daughter recovered, Kim looked for ways to honor Trenton's memory.

She and Sophia go to his grave site on Trenton's birthday, Christmas and the anniversary of his death. But earlier this month, the opportunity arose to not only remember Trenton but also to give back to the community.

W.A. Bess Elementary, where Sophia attends, was gearing up for its annual fundraiser of selling tickets for barbecue plates.

Kim's employer in Charlotte overheard her talking about the fundraiser and wrote her a check for $1,200 -- enough to buy 150 barbecue plates.

“Sophia and I talked about it,” Kim said. “She has such a huge heart and is such an empathetic child. We decided to give those plates back to some of the people who were so kind and generous to us.”

So on Oct. 25, Catherine's House, the Hospitality House, the Robin Johnson Hospice House, members of Atrium Security and a Charlotte fire station received the unexpected treat of barbecue lunches.

“Trenton was a caring and giving man,” said Kim. “I think he would have loved what we did. And Sophia thought it was wonderful, even though she would have preferred that we give out McDonald's chicken nuggets and fries.”

And Sophia, by the way, received an unexpected benefit from the distribution of those 150 plates of barbecue. She was named that school's top seller and will get to be “Principal for the Day.”

“She takes this very seriously,” Kim said. “We have bought her a power suit, with a blazer and boots, She wants to look the part. She is a very determined little girl.”