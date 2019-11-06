MILTON — The nonprofit group Citizens Moving Forward Inc. has announced a benefit gospel concert featuring Babbie Mason at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Milton High School Auditorium, 5445 Stewart St.

The concert will also feature the Santa Rosa Mass Choir.

“The concert is to benefit the Citizens Moving Forward Education Program,” said Murray Hamilton Sr., president of the group.

Hamilton said his group has been looking for a building or property to rent for two years. CMF wants a place where children can go and do activities after school.

“We also want to start holding tutoring classes so kids can keep up with their grades,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said they found a location at 6151 Dogwood Drive. The property will need some repairs, but it sits on 7 acres.

“It’s a dream come true, a blessing from God,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said the building is already set up with rooms to hold classes. The CMF group plans to purchase the building.

With that in mind, organizers have scheduled this month’s benefit gospel concert featuring Babbie Mason. The opening act, Santa Rosa Mass Choir, is like an all-star choir form the local area, Hamilton said.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by contacting Hamilton at 850-736-1976, Michele Parker at 850-723-5895, or Carolyn McCray at 850-686-1629. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Hamilton said they hope to expand the property and raise enough money to build basketball courts.

The fundraising efforts are in the early stages for the property, Hamilton said. He hopes to raise at least $3,000 from the concert.

Citizens Moving Forward Inc. is a Florida non-profit corporation based in Milton. They registered with the Florida Department of State's Division of Corporations on Oct 31, 2016.