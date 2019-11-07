Tyler Carach is on a mission to give a donut, and a thank you, to every police officer in the United States.

OKALOOSA ISLAND — Tyler Carach is a caped crusader on a mission to thank every law enforcement officer in America.

For the 12-year-old boy from the small north Escambia County community of Bratt, it all started with a trip to the store with his mom, Sheena, in 2016.

“I went to the store with my mom and I saw four deputies,” Carach said. “I asked my mom if I could give them donuts.”

Using his allowance money, Carach purchased donuts and gave them to the deputies, thanking them for their service.

“When I left I asked my mom, ’Why are they so excited over a snack?’ ” Carach said. “She said it wasn’t the snack. It was because I took the time to say thank you.”

Since that first encounter, Carach has visited all 50 states to thank law officers and, with the help of sponsors like Dunkin’ Donuts, has handed out more than 90,000 donuts.

These days Carach sports a donut-print cape with the words “I donut need a reason to thank a cop,” which is also the address for his website and Facebook page. He also has a twitter handle, @donut_boy07, that he uses to help spread his message of gratitude.

On Monday night Carach and his mother were at The Island Beachside Resort on Okaloosa Island with 20 dozen boxes of Dunkin Donuts to share with more than 90 law enforcement officers participating in the U.S. Police Canine national trials, hosted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

It was a special night for Tyler, who was turning 12 the next day and who wants to be a K-9 officer when he grows up. As he spoke to the gathering of officers Monday night expressing his gratitude, they responded in kind by singing “Happy Birthday” to Tyler.

As Tyler’s mom noted to him three years ago, it’s not the donuts but rather the sentiment and thoughtfulness of the gesture that makes such a difference.

“It’s very refreshing to see that, especially in the youth today,” said Sgt. Tony Kelly, a K9 officer with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

“With the climate in law enforcement, it’s nice to see that people still genuinely appreciate us and want to do nice things for us.”

