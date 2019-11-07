Indoor Garage Sale: Indoor garage sale will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the KC Home, 5396 Shrimpers Row in Dulac.

Notre Dame du Lac Grotto Buy a Brick Program: The Notre Dame du Lac Grotto Buy a Brick Program is an ongoing project that will provide for completion, maintenance and improvement to the grotto. If interested in purchasing a brick in honor of a loved one, you can call the church office at 563-2325.

Annunziata: The St. Vincent de Paul Society is asking for donations of nonperishable food and toiletries for the pantry.

Bayou Catholic Collection: A special second collection will be held in all churches of the diocese the weekend of Nov. 16-17 for the Bayou Catholic Magazine. The Bayou Catholic is the official magazine for the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. Your donation helps spread the good news. Thank you for your support.

Nursery, Pre-K & Kindergarten classes: Nursery, pre-K and kndergarten classes will be held on Sundays during the 10 a.m. Mass. We will be learning about Jesus. No charge for this program.

French Mass and Rosary: There will be a French Mass and rosary celebrated on Nov. 17, at St. Eloi Church, Theriot. Celebrant: Father Roch Naquin; 9 a.m. French rosary; 10 a.m. French Mass. All are Welcome!

Income Tax Preparation: Catholic Charities is in bad need of volunteers to help with income tax preparation of simple tax returns on easy to operate computer tax preparation software.

Training will be provided. Our tax site is on the second floor of the Terrebonne Main Library in Houma and operates every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Feb. 4 and ending April 14. If you can help, please call Jennifer Gaudet at 876-0490.

V.F.W.: V.F.W. Dulac Post meets at 350 S. Van Ave., Houma. The meetings are held the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.

Festival 4 All: On June 13, Annunziata will be bringing back its festival. In mid-October there will be sign-up sheets in the hall for the seven areas that we will need help. Please consider offering your time and talent in one of these areas.

Annunziata Altar Society: Annunziata Altar Society will hold a board meeting on Nov. 15 and general meeting on Nov. 19.

Birthdays: Rita Mae Breaux, Stephen Falgout, Ferrel DeHart, Lourie Mitchell, Lourie Allemond, Kimberlin Johnson, Jessica Parfait, Nov. 7; Tyler Voisin, Pat Carlos, Pat Charles, Johnny Parfait, Darryl Hotard, Nov. 8; Gena Duplantis, Janice Billiot, Francis Liner, Nick Bourg, Nov. 9; Patrick Luke, Jeremy Lee Theriot, Lullulah Billiot, Hory Anthony Bourg, Mandy Bourg, Mildred Verdin, William Mauet, Nov. 10; Cecile Boudreaux, Earl (Boogie) Parfait, Jason Verdin, Tita Williams, Nov. 11; Nathan Naquin, Roger Comer, Andria Richard, Kelsey Lodrigue, Nov. 12; Peter John Guidry, Karen Bonura, Mathies Verdin, Faith DeCata, Jennifer Williams, Nov. 13.

Utility bill assistance: Are you a Terrebonne Parish resident having trouble paying your utility bill? The Terrebonne Parish Department of Housing and Human Services is offering utility assistance to low-income families. Assistance is available every six months from the last date applied. For information, call 873-6817. Anyone interested in applying can go to the Dulac Community Center from 8-10 a.m. Dec. 6.

Birthdays or anniversaries: Do you or someone you know have a birthday coming up? How about an anniversary? If so, please send an email to Sheila.Parfait@gmail .com and it will be included in the Grand Caillou News. You can also email Sheila with any name spelling corrections at sheila.Parfait@gmail.com.