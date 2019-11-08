McNeese State (0-1) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (1-0)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette hosts McNeese State in an early season matchup. McNeese State fell 75-65 at Western Michigan on Wednesday. Louisiana-Lafayette is coming off a 95-67 win at home against Loyola (LA) on Tuesday.

A YEAR AGO: Louisiana-Lafayette scored 80 points and won by 13 over McNeese St. when these two teams faced each other a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State went 1-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those nine games, the Cowboys gave up 78.2 points per game while scoring 66 per matchup. Louisiana-Lafayette went 7-4 in non-conference play, averaging 78.7 points and allowing 77.3 per game in the process.

