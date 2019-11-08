Southern (1-0) vs. Murray State (0-0)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern faces Murray State in an early season matchup. Southern knocked off Loyola (LA) by 17 at home on Wednesday. Murray State went 28-5 last year and finished first in the OVC.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State limited its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.1 points per game last year. The Racers offense put up 74.7 points per contest en route to an 8-3 record against non-OVC competition. Southern went 0-12 against non-conference programs in 2018-19.

