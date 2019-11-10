JSU awards music

legacy scholarships

Abby Cruse of Fort Payne and Keiley Rowland of Cedar Bluff were among those receiving 2019 Music Legacy Scholarships from Jacksonville State University.

Established by Department of Music faculty in 2002, the Music Legacy Scholarship program works to strengthen and continue the long tradition of musical excellence at the university. The award recognizes outstanding music students who had a parent or close relative attend JSU. The program is funded by an annual faculty recital.

Snead official

takes part in program

Snead State Community College vice president of finance and administration Joe Whitmore recently completed the Community College Policy Fellows Program, a 10-month professional development program sponsored by the Alabama Community College System and the Mississippi Community College Board.

Directed by Tyson Elbert of Advocacy Build, LLC, the curriculum focused on four national program pillars: policy, leadership, networking and advocacy. It also highlighted comparative elements of both state systems.

Whitmore was one of 14 representatives from Alabama and 13 from Mississippi. The group met throughout the academic year to discuss state and national policies on education and to determine successful ways to advocate on behalf of college students in both states. The fellowship culminated with a trip to Washington, D.C., for the Washington Advocacy Seminar and meeting with education policymakers.

During the program, the group focused on three policy issues and requests, including protection of the federal Pell Grant program and requesting Pell grant funds for short-term certificate programs; second-chance Pell for incarcerated students, specifically the passage of the Restoring Education and Learning Act of 2019; and new funding commitments for the Strengthening Community College Training Grants to build on the success of the Department of Labor’s Trade Adjustment Assistance Community College and Career Training Grants program.

While in Washington, the fellows met with every member of the two state’s congressional delegations, along with Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. They also met with the Association of Community College Trustees, the American Association of Community Colleges, the American Enterprise Institute, the Center for American Progress and the Vera Institute of Justice.

Coosa Christian Elementary School

First Nine Weeks Honor Roll

All A’s

Kindergarten: Kinzleigh Guyton, Calvin Hudson, Hannah Minton, Evelynn Neal, Penelope Nowak, Rowan O’Clair, Kristen Reeves, Nathan Richardson, Ireland Smith, Warren Turner, Andrew Vann, Willa Whitehead, Beloved Williams, Sarah Williams

First Grade: Cylas Cash, Levi Clough, Abigail Delp, Joanna Freeman, Ruby Glenn, Ryder Horne, Josalyn Jones, London Marbury, Alexander Southern

Second Grade: Jac Cothran, Harper Guyton, Ziyon Hughes, Graison Neal, Ethan Wilhelm

Third Grade: Kyrie Cunningham, Kathryn Gallman, Evey Rodgers, Henry Templin, Makaya Thomas, Josh Toodle, Audrey Vann, Joseph Wright

Fourth Grade: Jack England, Jaden Hutt, Jesslynn Moon, Eva Turner

Fifth Grade: Lexi Reeves, Preston Turner, Maryanne Wright

Sixth Grade: Corbin Cash, Meg Douthard, AJ Holman, Ella Thrower

A’s and B’s

Kindergarten: Ryland Handy, Gracey Silvey

First Grade: Cade Cates, Ezra Freeland, Miguel Nowak

Second Grade: Myles Ellen, Lexi James, Elli Nix

Third Grade: Jay Cline, Alyssa Minton, Jillian Toodle, Peyton Wright

Fourth Grade: Wayne Nowak, Bela Wilhelm

Fifth Grade: Monica Wells

Sixth Grade: Judson Davis, Davis Honeycutt, Levi James, Grayson Malone, Evelyn Nowak, Lacey Silvey, Will Turner

Manufacturing Day

held in Marshall

More than 400 students and teachers saw first hand the workings of Marshall County businesses and industries last month during the 2019 Manufacturing Day.

High school students and teachers representing Marshall County schools split up into groups to visit the participating industries. The groups were given tours of the facilities as well as information on careers and the skills necessary for those careers within those industries.

“The goal of Manufacturing Day is to show students and staff the careers available and to assist students with options for their postsecondary education. This year, the event was bigger than ever. This was the third year Snead State played a role in coordinating the events,” said Snead State Workforce Development Director Teresa Walker.

This year’s industries included Newman Technology, Mueller, Atrion Medical, Southern Metal Fabrication, Warren Distribution, Pinnacle, FS Group, Master Extrusion, Colormasters, Dixie Grinders, Metal Research and Kappler.

Kent graduates

from basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dylan R. Kent graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.

Kent completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Kent is the son of Tina Kent of Oneonta and Barry Kent of Gadsden. He is the brother of Brooklyn Gillispie of Oneonta.

He is a 2015 graduate of Susan Moore High School.

Wallace students

make Phi Theta Kappa

Sarah Smith of Boaz and Lauren Quigley of Guntersville were among Wallace State Community College students inducted as new members of Phi Theta Kappa, the college’s honor society.

Wallace State students are eligible for consideration if they maintain a 3.5 GPA for 12 or more credit hours the previous semester.

Snead president

to attend workshop

Snead State Community College President Dr. Robert Exley was selected to participate in the American Association of Community Colleges Workforce Development Institute.

The theme for the institute, to be held Jan. 22-25 in Florida, is “Economic Innovators.” Some of the workshop topics planned for WDI include “Community Colleges: The Way Forward,” “Artificial Intelligence in Hiring and Retention Practices,” and “Investments in Community Colleges.”

Exley was sponsored by the Community Colleges of Appalachia for participation in WDI through a grant from Appalachian Regional Commission through the federal co-chair’s discretionary funds.

Faulkner honored

at Troy University

Ashlun Falkner of Boaz has been named to the Chancellor's List at Troy University for Term 1 of the 2019/2020 academic year.

The Chancellor's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of 4.0.

West End Elementary School

First Nine Weeks Honor Roll

All A’s

First Grade

River Burton, Trevor Dowdy, Jayden Hipp, Paisley Hall, Jaylynn Hill, Samual Wilkinson, Samantha Greeson, Pacey Kidd, Gunner Hill, Ava Williams, Benjamin Jones

Second Grade

Laken Bates, McKenna Echols, Bella Pendergrass, Chloe Abercrombie, Haylie Proctor

Third Grade

Ambrielle Cattling, Caden Chappell, Nathan Koch, Kennedi Nix, Matthew Walker, Addison Pierce, Lila Rhoden, Bella Wyatt

Fourth Grade

Emily Chumley, Peyton Hall, Jerimiah Sasser, Kamryn McCright, Bronson Winters, Zoey Mayo

Fifth Grade

Gage Davis, Ayden Pyburn,Lani Morton

Sixth Grade

Eli Terrell, Jarin Vaughn, Denver Rhoden

A’s and B’s

First Grade

Keagan White, Bella Richards, Daniel Adkins, Kylan Gilbreath, Presley Kidd, Koy Moore, Summer Rhodes, Jase Simmons, Karma Dillard, Alyssa LaRue, Briley Beavers, Sadia Campbell, Sara Kate Davis

Second Grade

Tatum Coley, Dalton Copeland, Bryer Cummings, Brayson Fowler, Khylie Fulenwider, Brenley Gallimore, Shelby Guest, Kenzli Nix, Katherine Rodriguez, Aryon Blue, Legacy Robinson, Collin Proctor, Zachery Conley, Brianna Britt, Miracle Ball, Caidyn Chastain, Jax Collins, Branson Daniel, Kaleb Hammett, Angelo Macatangay, Christopher Ming, Aubree Woods

Third Grade

Daniel Dixon, Austin Tucker,Aubrey Callison, Javon Hill, Julie Bradley, McKenzie Williams, Leo Rhodes, Branley Dunn, Hailey Harper, Carson Messier,Braxton Beavers, Emma Franklin, Makinna Garab, Faith Holliday, Bryant Ledbetter, Atlee Rowan

Fourth Grade

Shayn Davis, Landon Morris, Lexi Walls, Reece Washburn, Skip Melton, Alayna Burdett, Cullen Mikel, Austin Phillips, Kayden Hammett, Emmalynn Summerford, Khloe Williams, Amelia Bass, Derek Bradley, Benjamin Waller, Audrey Wilkinson, Kenzie Wright

Fifth Grade

Makayla Dixon, Payton Lindsay, James Wilson, Makayal Avery, Kaitlyn Callison, Hannah Gallagher, Bryce Rowan, Becca Bell, Toree Chaney, Fallon Miller, Karsen Patterson, Jaylee Williams

Sixth Grade

Logan Proctor, Addison Kidd, Lucas Dunn, Fysher Patterson, Karlee Tarpley, Jada Wright

Colvin graduates

from Troy University

Logan Colvin of Albertville graduated from Troy University during Term 1 of the 2019/2020 academic year.

Colvin attended TROY Online and graduated witha Master of Science in international relations.

Term 1 includes students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.