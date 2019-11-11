A U.S. Coast Guard cutter now bears the name of a highly decorated member of the service who was raised in Tuscaloosa County.

The USCGC Angela McShan was commissioned Oct. 26 at Cape May, New Jersey, where the cutter will be homeported. The cutter honors the memory of Master Chief Angela M. McShan, a former Northport resident who became the first black woman to achieve the rank of master chief petty officer in the Coast Guard.

The 20-year Coast Guard veteran died of cancer on Dec. 29, 2000, two months after achieving the milestone rank. She was buried in Tuscaloosa with full military honors on Jan. 6, 2001.

“If Angela were here today, she would surely be so humbled to be given such a great honor,” said Marilyn Williams, McShan’s sister, in a story published by the Cape May County Herald about the cutter's commissioning ceremony.

Williams gave the order for the cutter’s first crew to board the new vessel and McShan’s nephew, Army Staff Sgt. Jared McShan, boarded the cutter to formally raise the flag.

Angela McShan joined the Coast Guard in July 1979. For her first 14 years in the Coast Guard, she served as a storekeeper. In her final six years, McShan served as a yeoman, a civil rights counselor and, finally, an instructor at the Chief Petty Officers' Academy in New London, Connecticut.

An article in the Coast Guard News said McShan will be "remembered as one of the Chief Petty Officer Academy’s finest instructors. She was an inspiring teacher and mentor, an expert communicator, an athlete and she had an infectious sense of humor. She inspired many students to improve their lives and she left a positive and lasting impression on everyone who knew her."

Among the awards McShan earned during her career were two Coast Guard Commendation Medals, two Coast Guard Achievement Medals, five Coast Guard Good Conduct Awards, the National Defense Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal and the Coast Guard Sea Service ribbon.

The Coast Guard has also established the Angela M. McShan Inspirational Leadership Award to honor her memory. The award is given annually to an outstanding chief petty officer.

The USCGC Angela McShan is the latest in the Coast Guard’s Sentinel-class 154-foot fast response cutters, which are larger and faster than the cutters they replace. The new cutters are named for enlisted members of the Coast Guard who have been deemed heroes.

The Angela McShan will patrol and respond as far south as Bermuda. The cutter is capable of speeds of more than 28 knots.

"I know my sister will be looking down with pride each time the cutter Angela McShan goes to sea,” Williams said at the ceremony.