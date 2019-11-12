Victoria Irene Duncan and Chandra Victoria Goodman are both facing multiple charges after a high speed chase began in Holmes County and ended in Geneva County, Alabama.

WALTON COUNTY — Two Walton County women are facing charges in Florida and Alabama after leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit last week.

The pursuit began near the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office substation on Highway 90 in Ponce de Leon and ended on State Road 87 in Geneva County, Alabama.

The vehicle, later determined to be occupied by 30-year-old Victoria Irene Duncan and her passenger, 34-year-old Chandra Victoria Goodman, both of DeFuniak Springs, began to elude law enforcement after a HCSO deputy activated his emergency lights.

Duncan reached speeds of more than 100 mph as she continued to flee the deputy, traveling on a route that took the pursuit from U.S. Highway 90 to State Road 81, and into Geneva County.

The pursuit came to an end when Duncan hit her brakes, causing a Geneva County Sheriff’s Office Unit to strike the back of her car. Duncan’s car came to a rest, at which time she and Goodman were taken into custody by the GCSO.

Deputies observed a glass pipe lying in plain view in the vehicle, as well as what appeared to be methamphetamine lying in the front seat. A vehicle search was conducted, during which deputies located numerous syringes and glass pipes, scales, and marijuana.

A records check also showed both Duncan and Goodman to have active warrants out of Holmes County for violation of probation in connection with a 2018 meth trafficking case.

Duncan and Goodman are each charged in Geneva County with attempting to elude law enforcement, criminal mischief, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

They are charged in Holmes County with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and for their respective warrants. Duncan is additionally charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement and reckless driving.