CAST IRON COOKOFF

Fundraiser looking for cooking teams

The second annual Houma Cast Iron Cookoff presented by the Rotary Club of Houma will be back in downtown Houma Feb. 8, and team registration is now underway.

Teams can cook any type of food they wish, so long as all of the food is cooked in cookware made of cast iron. Prizes and trophies will be awarded to first and second place in the categories of Meat/Game, Seafood and Desserts, as well as a people's choice award.

Admission for the public to attend will be $5, which includes the ability to sample all entered dishes and vote for their favorite. The event also includes live music, yard games and more family friendly fun.

Guidelines and registration form can be found at houmacastiron.com.

RESTAURANT: IMPOSSIBLE

Food Network show coming to Larose

The Food Network restaurant-rescue show "Restaurant: Impossible" is coming to The Balcony restaurant in Larose on Nov. 21 and 22.

The show is seeking people to work with host Robert Irvine and his renovation team as design and construction volunteers on the show.

Volunteers may be any licensed or certified individuals in painting, crafting, constructing, remodeling, cleaning and decorating.

Meals will be provided. You must be 18 years or older to volunteer. All volunteers must sign an appearance release and volunteer agreement on site. Please wear sneakers or boots and work clothing with no logos.

If interested, email to volunteer@restaurantimpossiblevolunteers.com by Friday at 2 p.m. with your preferred days, full name, email address, cell number and skill set/related profession (ex: plumber or painter). Use the following subject line: 1609 LA Volunteer. Anyone who replies to volunteer is guaranteed a spot.

POP-UP YOGA CLASS

Root2Rise to hold fundraiser at La Carreta

Houma yoga studio Root2Rise will hold a patio pop-up benefit class titled Root2Ritas at La Carreta in Houma on Monday.

Enjoy a free fun-flowing yoga class (all levels welcomed) and a special happy hour combining La Carreta's signature margarita with Root2Rise's signature juices. The class starts at 6 p.m. with happy hour from 7-9 p.m.

All proceeds from this class will be donated to the Veteran's Yoga Project, an educational and advocacy organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of military veterans. Suggested donation is $15.

La Carreta is at 1327 St. Charles St. in Houma.