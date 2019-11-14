The Alabama women’s golf program opened the early signing period by signing Michaela Morard and Benedetta Moresco to national letters of intent, head coach Mic Potter announced Wednesday.

Morard enters the Capstone as the top women’s amateur in the state of Alabama, having been ranked No. 4 nationally in both Golfweek and AJGA Rolex rankings. The 2019 AJGA Girls Player Representative, Morard, is a five-time AJGA Rolex All American and six-time AJGA champion

Moresco, from Caldogno, Italy, is ranked No. 4 in the latest European Golf Rankings and ranked No. 30 in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR).