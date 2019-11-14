Lindsay Williams, a teacher at Port St. Joe Elementary School, has been selected to be a participant in the Science group of the Florida Standards Alternate Assessment—Performance Task (FSAA—PT) Content Advisory Committee (CAC) Meeting.

“This is a big honor for one of our teachers,” said Martha Weimorts, Assistant Superintendent for Special Services for Gulf District Schools.

Content-specific groups comprised of general education teachers, exceptional student education (ESE) teachers (Williams’ field), and administrators will review and provide feedback on draft item specifications that will be used for the development of field-test items for the spring 2021 administration of the FSAA—PT.