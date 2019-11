TEMPE, Ariz. – Junior Moka Ito and freshman Isabella Harvison came in as the No. 51 doubles pair in the nation, according to the Oracle ITA Final Fall Doubles Rankings, that were released by the organization on Wednesday. This is the first career ranking in singles or doubles for Ito and Harvison.

The duo finished the fall season with a 4-1 record, including defeating the then-No. 11 doubles team in the country in Rice/Alter of Arkansas in the final day of the Rice Invitational on Sept. 29.