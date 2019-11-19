Michaia Fluellen led Stillman College with 16 points, but was held to only two points in the second half as the Tigers fell to Rust College, 68-60, at home in Birthright Alumni Hall on Nov. 18. Senior guard Ashley World had 13 points off three 3-pointers and Zaria Jenkins scored 10.

Keimeshia Walker led Rust with 22 points with three teammates also scoring in double digits. Tylia Gillespie added a double-double 13 points, 10 rebounds.

Stillman (0-4) will open Southern States Athletic Conference play on Thursday when it hosts Florida College at 5:30 p.m.