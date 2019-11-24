Christmas at the Falls: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 5, annual light display at Noccalula Falls Park; $8 for ages 4 and up Monday through Thursday, $10 Friday through Saturday, children 3 and under get in free

Attalla Christmas Parade: 6 p.m. Dec. 5 through downtown Attalla

Coosa Christmas Boat Parade: 5 p.m. Dec. 6, Riverwalk Park at Coosa Landing

Altoona Christmas Parade: 6 p.m. Dec. 6

Gadsden Christmas Parade: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 7

EYO Rock & Roll Christmas: 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Wallace Hall Fine Arts Center; tickets $6 to $17, available at wallacehall.org

Hokes Bluff Christmas Parade: 3 p.m. Dec. 14

Tuscaloosa Avenue Christmas Parade: 6 p.m. Dec. 14

Community Development application deadline: Deadline to submit funding applications for the District 28, 29 and 30 Etowah County Community Development Committees is Jan. 31, 2020; applications can be picked up at the Etowah County Commission Office.

Senior-friendly Line Dance Classes: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Carver Community Center, 720 W. 14th St., Anniston; 256-231-7630

YMCA of the Coosa Valley: The YMCA is looking for players to participate in a table tennis program; games currently are being played at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the YMCA, 100 Walnut St.; stop by during those times to learn more