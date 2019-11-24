The Detroit Free Press reported Nov. 20 that there is big trouble brewing for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV. General Motors Corporation has filed a racketeering lawsuit against the automaker over alleged bribes to United Auto Workers officials.

General Motors claims FCA’s late chief executive officer, Sergio Marchionne, orchestrated a multi-million dollar racketeering conspiracy, including bribes, that corrupted three rounds of bargaining with the UAW and harmed General Motors.

The lawsuit contends that there are “clear admissions of wrongdoing” by Fiat executives in a continuing federal investigation into union corruption. The allegations also cover Marchionne’s role in a conspiracy to weaken GM’s bargaining position with the union. The Detroit Free Press reported that GM could seek billions of dollars in unspecified damages.

The article by Free Press reporters Kalen Hall, Robert Snell and Daniel Howes stated that Craig Glidden, GM’s executive vice president and general counsel, said “GM was chosen as a target by FCA. We, GM, were denied benefits that FCA received. They were in a position to obtain benefits through those labor relationships which were procured through fraud and bribery. Something’s wrong when a foreign company can come to the United States and obtain ownership and control of a key, iconic automaker and say they will abide by the laws of the United States. And then intentionally violate those laws. We believe that happened in this case, and we also believe Sergio Marchionne was aware of it, sponsored it and participated in it.”

The GM lawsuit comes at a time when FCA is negotiating another UAW contract, is in late stage talks to merge with Group PSA of France, maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars and, additionally, is still caught in the continuing UAW/Chrysler corruption saga.

FCA responded to the filing by saying, “We are astonished by this filing, both its content and its timing. We can only assume this was intended to disrupt our proposed merger with PSA as well as our ongoing negotiations with the UAW. We intend to vigorously defend against this meritless lawsuit and pursue all legal remedies in response to it.”

The lawsuit could not come at a worse time for FCA.

The federal investigations into FCA/UAW already have produced 10 convictions, charges against 13 more individuals, implicated Marchionne and forced UAW President Gary Jones to resign. In addition, Jones’ predecessor as UAW president, Dennis Williams, also is implicated.

The union responded by saying, “The UAW is focused on continuing to implement ethics reforms and greater financial controls to make sure the misconduct which has been uncovered will never happen again. Those contracts, which were ultimately ratified by our membership, were negotiated with the involvement of both local and international representatives and the process had multiple layers of checks and balances to ensure their integrity.”

However, the intended goal, according to the GM filing, was Marchionne’s attempt to take over GM via a merger. The lawsuit portrays Williams, president of the UAW until last year and a longtime friend of Marchionne, as a willing participant in the conspiracy.

GM may have a strong case because federal prosecutors found enough evidence of wrongdoing to charge 13 people, convict 10 and call into question the collective bargaining agreements ratified in 2011 and 2015 with FCA. Federal prosecutors found millions of dollars intended to train workers was spent on air travel, solid-gold pens, a swimming pool, a Ferrari and much more. The major recipient of training fund monies was ex-FCA US Labor Relations Chief Alphonse Iacobelli, who was sentenced to 66 months in the federal penitentiary.

The most egregious violation of union membership trust was UAW vice president General Holifield who died in 2015 before the investigation began. General Hollifield’s transgressions were numerous.

The result of the GM/FCA litigation could be the merger of the two companies, just not the way Marchionne had perceived. GM could own FCA.

John F. Floyd is a Gadsden native who graduated from Gadsden High School in 1954. He formerly was director of United Kingdom manufacturing, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., vice president of manufacturing and international operations, General Tire & Rubber Co., and director of manufacturing, Chrysler Corp. He can be reached at johnfloyd538@gmail.com. The opinions reflected are his own.