MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) " Dexter McClanahan had 26 points, Warith Alatishe as Nicholls State defeated UMBC 82-72 in the Jamaica Classic on Sunday night.

Alatishe finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Elvis Harvey Jr. had 17 points for Nicholls State (3-4) and Lorenzo McGhee added 13 points.

Darnell Rogers tied a career high with 23 points for the Retrievers (4-3). K.J. Jackson added 19 points and a career-best tying nine assists. Daniel Akin had nine rebounds.

L.J. Owens scored only two points on 1-of-8 shooting despite entering the contest as the Retrievers' second-leading scorer at 11 points per game. He shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

