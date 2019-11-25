The Milton Community Center is providing a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday for senior citizens, while St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church is offering a meal to “anyone who might not otherwise” have somewhere to eat.

The Milton Community Center once again booked its limit of 100 spots for its annual Thanksgiving Senior Dinner on Thursday, which goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the Thanksgiving meal served at noon. And just like last year, there will be Bingo after the meal.

Also in Milton, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church (6451 Park Avenue) will be serving a Thanksgiving meal for “anyone who might not otherwise” have one, according to its flyer. The meal goes from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. – or “until all the food is gone,” according to the church.

St. Rose of Lima’s parishioners are sponsoring the meal at the church. Senior Activities at the Milton Community Center, RSVP Santa Rosa and Bands on the Blackwater are sponsoring the Senior Dinner at the Community Center.

This year’s Senior Dinner was already booked to its maximum capacity on Nov. 14.

“We have 100 people signed up, but there will be more people than that in there because we’ll also have about 20 volunteers,” said Milton Community Center Senior Program Director Joe Paschal. “I’m going to buy 10-12 14-pound turkeys and drop them off for one of our volunteers, and he’ll cook them for us and has them ready on Thanksgiving Day.”