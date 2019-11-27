The Tuscaloosa City Council took the following action at its Tuesday meeting:

• Tabled for 45 days a vote ordering the demolition of the structure at 2939 41st Ave. (Tabled Oct. 22)

• Authorized street lighting system modification.

• Authorized utility account credits; total: $6,543.39.

• Awarded competitive bid to Tuscaloosa Ford, the resident low bidder for the purchase, etc. of half-ton pickup trucks.

• Authorized payment to Carlisa Ray in settlement of a claim; total: $855.49.

• Authorized change order No. 1 To N.C. Morgan Construction Co. Inc. for the renovation to City Hall Annex 1 project; total deduct: $7,923.

• Authorized change Order No. 4 to John Plott Company Inc. for the McFarland Boulevard and Hargrove Road Improvements project; total: $347,835.06.

• Adopted Zoning Amendment No. 1420 to rezone approximately 7.75 acres located at 1761 McFarland Blvd. N. from R-1 to BN at the request of Wilson Moore. (Introduced Oct. 29)

• Adopted Zoning Amendment No. 1421 to rezone property located at 909-937 Alberta Drive from MX-3 to RA-2 at the request of Trident Investment LLC. (Introduced Oct. 29)

• Approved the ABC application of Habeil Inc. for off premises retail beer and off premises retail table wine licenses at Mid City Station, 2219 Greensboro Ave.

• Approved the ABC application of Party Down LLC for special events retail licenses at The Loft, 502 Greensboro Ave., Suite 201.

• Tentatively selected C.H. Johnson Consulting Inc. for a study and consulting agreement for a conference/convention center and/or sports tourism and event space feasibility study and market study analysis.

• Tentatively awarded a public works contract to Premier Services Co. Inc. for the Tuscaloosa Fire Station No. 1 HVAC Upgrades project; total: $107,354.

• Tentatively awarded a public works contract to C.D. Roberts Contracting Inc. for the Martin Spur Booster Pumping Station Improvements project; total: $224,714.

• Authorized the mayor to execute an amendment to task order directive No. 1 with Jacobs to provide engineering and related services in regard to the Ed Love Raw Water Pump Station Upgrade Phase I project.

• Authorized the mayor to execute a contract with Volkert Inc. for engineering and related services for the FY 2020 City-Wide Street Resurfacing project; total: not to exceed $25,150.

• Authorized a minor public works contract with Translift Dock and Door LLC; total: $33,714.

• Authorized the mayor to execute a master agreement and task order directive No. 1 for engineering services with Municipal Consultants Inc. for the Lift Station No. 22 Improvements project, total: not to exceed $45,000.

• Authorized the first amendment to the agreement with Fleetmind Solutions Inc.; total: $621.

• Authorized the mayor to apply to Tree City USA for 2019 Certification. • Authorized the chief financial officer to draw a draft for payment to Sprout Social Inc.; total: $2,573.53.

• Authorized the mayor to execute a special appropriation funding agreement to Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports Commission; total: $88,538.

• Authorized a contract with Kustom Signals Inc. and declaring a bid law exemption pursuant to Ala. Code Section 41-16-51(a)(15); total: $166,260.50.

• Authorized a minor public works contract with Tuscaloosa Locksmith LLC.; total: not to exceed $9,197.05.

• Approved job class specifications related to Information Technology.

• Authorized the 10th amendment to the fiscal 2019 General Reserve for Future Improvement Fund budget.

• Authorized the 11th amendment to the fiscal 2019 Water and Sewer Reserve for Future Improvement Fund budget.

• Authorized the eighth amendment to the 2016 State Revolving Loan Fund-Drinking Water budget.

• Authorized the first amendment to the 2018 State Revolving Loan Fund-Drinking Water budget.

• Authorized the seventh amendment to the NASCAR Project Fund budget.

• Authorized the issuance, and making provision for the payment, of one $13.315 million General Obligation Warrant Series 2019A.

• Authorized the issuance, and making provision for the payment, of one $38.715 million General Obligation Warrant Series 2019B.

• Amending Section 8-5 of the Code of Tuscaloosa.

• Amending exhibits “A” and “B” of Section 19-42/19-60(a) of the Code of Tuscaloosa.

• Adopted a severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday for certain covered items for 2020.

• Adopted the fourth amendment to the fiscal year 2020 General Fund Budget.

• Reappointed Elizabeth Moore as a member of the Historic Preservation Commission.

• Authorized the payment of bills; total: $538.