A $400,000 grant — part of $2.58 million in grants awarded for park and recreational improvement across the state — will help expand the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk into western Tuscaloosa.

The city asked and, now, it has received.

A request made last year for a grant to extend the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk westward has been approved and awarded by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

Announced by Gov. Kay Ivey, this $400,000 grant was part of $2.58 million in grants awarded to governmental agencies for park and recreational improvement across the state.

“Our trails and parks are wonderful invitations for folks to get outdoors and enjoy the beauty and splendor of Alabama,” Ivey said in a press release announcing the grants. “I am delighted to award these grants, and I encourage everyone to take advantage of what our state has to offer in terms of recreation, nature and wonderful scenery.”

When the city applied for this grant in December, the Tuscaloosa City Council approved the $150,000 match that the funds will require.

Savannah Howell, director of administration for the city’s Infrastructure and Public Services, said this grant funding will be used to expand the Riverwalk for 1,000 linear feet from the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater westward.

This grant funding will be leveraged with proceeds from the Elevate Tuscaloosa sales tax increase to complete an overall 5,600-foot path from the amphitheater to the Oliver Lock and Dam.

A $730,000 contract was awarded by the council to TTL Inc. for engineering and design-related services for the Western Riverwalk Project in October.

The environmental study and survey work are now underway and preliminary design will follow, Howell said.

“The estimated construction date is to be determined as this is dependent on coordination with stakeholders in the project,” she said.

The Tuscaloosa Riverwalk broke ground in 2002 and is now about 5 miles long between the western edge of Capitol Park and the latest section, a nearly 1,400-foot long section extending east from the gazebo at Manderson Landing.

It took about a year to complete this latest, $1 million phase, 80% of which was funded through the Federal Highway Administration’s National Scenic Byways program.

The remaining 20% was made up from in-kind contributions through the Alabama Department of Transportation and local dollars.

This recreational trail represents an overall investment of about $5 million, most of which was paid through federal grant programs.

Since the Riverwalk first began construction, millions of public and private dollars have been invested in new projects along its path.

The most visible — and expensive — of the public projects is the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, which was constructed at a cost of almost $15 million and opened in April 2011.

Later that year, the $1.53 million in renovations and upgrades to the facility once known as the Queen City bathhouse opened as the Mildred Westervelt Warner Transportation Museum and, across Jack Warner Parkway, the city’s $3 million Tuscaloosa River Market opened its doors in 2012.

Alongside the public investment, private investments of at least $90 million has been made.

In 2009, the $30 million Bank of Tuscaloosa building opened along Jack Warner Parkway overlooking the Black Warrior River. In 2017, the named changed to the Synovus Bank Building.

Adjacent to the Synovus Bank building is the $42 million Riverfront Village, a multi-use development that was approved for construction on the banks of the Black Warrior River by the City Council in 2013 and opened to tenants, primarily University of Alabama college students, in late 2014.

And to the east of the Synovus Bank building is the $14 million Riverwalk Place, the luxury condominium-retail development that opened in 2012 with Another Broken Egg Cafe and Orange Leaf Yogurt, both new to the Tuscaloosa market when they arrived, along with the new upscale restaurant River, which opened in May 2017. Orange Leaf Yogurt has since closed and been replaced by No Limits Fitness Center.

