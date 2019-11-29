Kids won’t have to wait until Christmas to see Santa Claus.

Kids won’t have to wait until Christmas to see Santa Claus. Here’s five places parents and children in the Tuscaloosa area can find the jolly old elf in the next few weeks.

• Santa’s Grand Arrival: 1-4 p.m. Friday on The Green at Midtown Village, 1800 McFarland Blvd. E. Free. Families are invited to bring their cameras, visit with Santa and enjoy holiday entertainment at the outdoor shopping center. Midtown Village will also have a mailbox where kids can drop off their letters to Santa.

• Santa at University Mall: Kids can have breakfast and storytime with Santa from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Dec. 7 at the University Mall food court. Cost is $5 per person, with food provided by Chick-fil-A and Auntie Anne’s. Tickets are available at the mall visitor center. All proceeds benefit the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. If you can’t make it then, Santa will be at the mall daily through Christmas Eve. Santa’s hours will be 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours will be 1-5:30 p.m. Kids can also ride the Holiday Express train through Santa’s Magical Forest for $3 per ride during the same hours. Visit www.university-mall.com for price packages of photos with Santa. Univesrity Mall is at 1701 McFarland Blvd.

• The Tinsel Trail will host St. Nick during "Sunday with Santa" from 3-6 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Tuscaloosa River Market, 1900 Jack Warner Parkway. The event will also feature holiday craft activities, story time, an inflatable bounce house and rides on the Arctic Express. Tickets, which cost $7, are required for children. Accompanying adults and infants younger than 1 year old will be admitted free. Proceeds will benefit Tuscaloosa's One Place. For more information, go to www.ttowntinsel.com/sunday-with-santa.

• Breakfast and Brunch at the North Pole with Santa and Mrs. Claus: Dec. 14 at the Children’s Hands-on Museum, 2213 University Blvd. Breakfast will be in two sessions, 8-9:15 a.m. and 9:45-11 a.m., while brunch will be from 11:30 a.m. unitl 12:45 p.m. Admission is $20 per person. Breakfast includes bacon, biscuits, mini-quiche, orange juice and water. In addition to Santa and Mrs. Claus, kids can meet Santa's elves and Elsa and Anna from "Frozen." Kids can also make crafts in Santa's Workshop with the elves, then play in the museum exhibits. Pre-registration is recommended. Call Carla at 205-349-4235, extension 24 or email carla@chomonline.org. You can also register online by clicking on the Breakfast at the North Pole flyer on the museum’s website, www.chomonline.org.

• Santa will visit Holidays on the River, the city's outdoor ice skating rink, from 1-5 p.m. on these weekends: Dec. 7-8, Dec. 14-15 and Dec. 21-22. Admission to the rink is free; skate rental will cost $15. Holidays on the River is at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, 2710 Jack Warner Parkway. To purchase tickets for ice skate rentals or view this season’s schedule, visit www.holidaysontheriver.com.