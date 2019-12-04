Applications for the Citizens Police Academy will be accepted by the Tuscaloosa Police Department until 4 p.m. Dec. 31.

The academy, which is designed to educate citizens about the workings of the Police Department, is open all residents and business owners in the city of Tuscaloosa. Participants must be at least 21 years old. Sessions are free, but the class size is limited.

Classes will be held from 6-9 p.m. each Monday beginning Feb. 3 and ending March 30. One Saturday class will be held at the police firing range. Participants must also go for a four hour ride-along with a police officer.

Applications are available online at www.tuscaloosa.com/pd under the community outreach tab.

Mail completed applications to the attention of Lt. Teena Richardson at 3801 Trevor S. Phillips Ave. Tuscaloosa, AL 35401. Applications can be faxed to 205-248-5758 or emailed to drichardson@tuscaloosa.com.