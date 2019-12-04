Louisiana Tech (5-2) vs. Mississippi State (6-1)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech and Mississippi State both look to put winning streaks together . Louisiana Tech won easily 78-57 at home against Samford on Saturday. Mississippi State is coming off an 81-56 road win against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 24.

SUPER SENIORS: Louisiana Tech has benefited heavily from its seniors. Mubarak Muhammed, DaQuan Bracey, Kalob Ledoux, Derric Jean and JaColby Pemberton have combined to account for 61 percent of the team's scoring this year and 63 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYSON: Tyson Carter has connected on 36.7 percent of the 49 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 24 over the last three games. He's also made 86.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Louisiana Tech is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Bulldogs are 0-2 when opponents score more than 61.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Louisiana Tech's Ledoux has attempted 46 3-pointers and connected on 28.3 percent of them, and is 4 for 15 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Louisiana Tech defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.8 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Bulldogs 21st among Division I teams. Mississippi State has turned the ball over on 24.5 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bulldogs 341st, nationally).

