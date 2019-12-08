Ronald Altman points out the fallacies in a previously published letter to the editor about Donald Trump.

I read, with interest, the letter in Wednesday's paper titled “Trump is ’The Beast’ from Revelation.”

I'm afraid the writer is allowing his hatred of our president to cloud his reading of the Bible. His quote from Revelation 13 is referring to a conglomerate of nations, or principalities, known as "the first beast." It is NOT the anti-Christ.

And a reading of the description of that personage fails to describe president Trump.

Ronald Altman, Fort Walton Beach