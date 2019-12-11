• Beef, grass fed

• Butternut squash

• Eggs

• Fresh poultry

• Honey

• Pork

• Potatoes, red and white

• Spaghetti Squash

• Sweet potatoes

• Zucchini

• Baked goods, canned goods, Muscadine juice, fresh ground corn meal, homemade dog treats, dried herbs, Flavored butters, fresh herbs, plants, natural jellies and jams, sugar free jams, pickles and jellies, Hot sauces, spices, Lip balms, Cowboy candy, Goat milk soap, shampoo and lotion, bath and body creams and soap, beeswax candles, quilts, crafts and homemade children’s clothes.

Area farmers markets:

Tuscaloosa Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at Tuscaloosa River Market, 1900 Jack Warner Parkway.

Northport Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-noon Saturday at 4150 Fifth St., Northport.

Cranberry-Apple Butternut Squash

Ingredients

• 2 pounds butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cubed (about 6 cups)

• 4 cups water

• 1 can (21 ounces) apple pie filling

• 3/4 cup whole-berry cranberry sauce

• 2 tablespoons orange marmalade

• 2 tablespoons apricot preserves

Directions

In a large saucepan, simmer squash in water, until squash is tender, about 25 minutes.

Drain.

Spread the pie filling in a greased 8-inch square baking dish. Top with squash. Combine cranberry sauce, marmalade, and preserves; spoon over squash.

Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 25 minutes, or until heated through.

The Best of Country Cooking 2000