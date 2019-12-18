The University of Alabama basketball team plays a road game just 60 miles or so from home on Wednesday night, hoping that somewhat familiar surroundings will help with an important three-game stretch to end the pre-conference schedule.

The Crimson Tide will start a three-game stretch of in-state games against Samford at the BJCC Legacy Arena, then follow that with games in Huntsville on Saturday (against Belmont) and December 29 in Tuscaloosa (against Richmond) to wrap up the 2019 portion of the schedule. Alabama begins Southeastern Conference play on January 4, 2020,at Florida.

“It’s technically a road game but we hope to have a good crowd there,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said on Tuesday. “It’s our last chance to play in Birmingham for a while because they are going to start construction on renovating the arena. Birmingham is important to us. We are recruiting there. So we hope for a good turnout.”

Part of a “good turnout” for Oats would include what, at the moment, passes for a full roster at Alabama, meaning nine players available and in relatively good shape.

“All nine of the guys we have are healthy enough to be playing,” Oats said on Tuesday. “We have held three of them out of practice this week — Herb Jones (elbow), Beetle Bolden (hand and wrist) and Alex Reese (ankle). In these two games (Samford and Belmont) we just want them to be available to play. We’re hopeful that after Christmas break, we can get them more involved in practices as well.”

The shortage of healthy bodies has increased the practice load on the available players and Oats says he and his staff are “monitoring the situation” especially in regards to point guard Kira Lewis Jr., who is already playing nearly 94 percent of Alabama’s minutes this season.

“I think we sat him down for forty seconds against Stephen F. Austin and that was up to almost four minutes against Penn State, so that’s an improvement,” Oats said with a slight chuckle.

“We do have to get Kira back to where he was offensively (after a 1-for-8 shooting performance at Penn State),” Oats said. “We think that as Beetle gets more healthy, we will be better able to manage Kira’s minutes.”

Samford comes into Wednesday’s game with a record of 6-6, including three wins against non-Division I opposition. The Bulldogs are led by 5-foot-10 senior point guard Josh Sharkey, who averages 16.8 points and an NCAA-leading 9.1 assists per game. Sharkey had an 18-point, 15-assist double-double against Houston Baptist earlier this season.

The Bulldogs also start Alabama transfer Brandon Austin, a 6-5 senior who is Samford’s top 3-point shooter (22 of 50) this season.

