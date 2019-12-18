New Orleans Pelicans (6-22, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (10-15, 11th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to end its seven-game skid when the Timberwolves take on New Orleans.

The Timberwolves are 4-12 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is 3-9 in games when losing the turnover battle and averages 15.5 turnovers.

The Pelicans have gone 5-13 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is 4-11 when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Wiggins has averaged 25 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Jeff Teague has averaged 15.2 points and added 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.4 percent over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans averaging 24.9 points and collecting 7.1 rebounds. Jrue Holiday has averaged 19.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 47.4 percent over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 115.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

Pelicans: 0-10, averaging 106.5 points, 43.8 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (left knee), Jake Layman: out (toe).

Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (right knee), JJ Redick: day to day (groin), Darius Miller: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.