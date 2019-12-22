One man was killed, and another wounded, following a Sunday evening shooting in Apalachicola,.

The suspect, 34-year-old Michael C. Baucham,, Jr. of 122 Avenue M, was arrested about an hour later.

Apalachicola Chief Bobby Varnes confirmed Keenan Ivory Turrell, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, at 303 23rd Street. The shooting took place in the driveway of the mobile home sometime before 9:03 p.m. when a call came into the sheriff’s office.

Turrell’s father, Albert "Sonny" Turrell, who resides at the home with wife Bobbie, sustained a gunshot wound in the shooting, and was transported by Weems’ ambulance to Bay Medical Center in Panama City, where he is recovering from non-life threatening injuries, Varnes said,

Baucham was picked up without incident sometime before 10:18 p.m., by several officers and deputies, including Varnes, Sheriff A.J. Smith, FCSO Lt. James Hamm and Apalachicola Lt. Timmy Davis.

The arrest took place after law enforcement conducted a traffic stop, which led to Baucham’s arrest. The alleged shooter had fled on foot, and was later seen driving a 2014 black Mazda near the area.

Smith said law enforcement vehicles boxed in Baucham’s car, and while he initially had his doors locked and wasn’t exiting the vehicle, the sheriff showed his gun and he complied.

The apparent weapon used in the shooting, a 40-cal. Glock handgun, was found on the seat, the sheriff said.

Neighbors said they heard several shots fired. Smith confirmed there had been multiple shots, all from Baucham’s pistol, with no other gunfire reported.

This was a joint investigation by Apalachicola Police Department and sheriff’s office. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement assisted with the crime scene Sunday night.

After his arrest by Apalachicola police,, and transport to the county jail to be held without bond, Baucham was charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm in public.

Smith said a motive remains unclear, as Baucham has not been cooperative with law enforcement and has asked for an attorney.

"I can’t tell you what was in his head; he’s not talking," said the sheriff. "It’s a sad time when people resort to deadly force and violence to settle their problems,

"We’re happy that we had a quick conclusion and the community is safe," he said. "All of our law enforcement agencies worked together for a successful outcome."