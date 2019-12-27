Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred this evening in Thibodaux.

Thibodaux Police were called out around 7:32 p.m. to the 200 block of Bobby Street after a man had been shot multiple times, authorities said.

The victim, described as a black male, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, police said. Police said they are withholding the victim’s name at this time.

Detectives are actively investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call Thibodaux Police at 446-5021 or submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Tips can also be submitted with the P3 Tips mobile application. Some Crime Stoppers tips could be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.