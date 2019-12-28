Shark sightings were among the top most viewed stories in 2019 by News Herald readers

PANAMA CITY BEACH — With their ominous fins, razor-sharp teeth and long-time prevalence in popular culture, sharks tend to capture the public’s attention.

The readers of The News Herald this year were no different.

Articles about local shark sightings, including one about a viral video of a shark checking out a swimmer at Panama City Beach, were among the top most-viewed News Herald stories for 2019.

The video, which was posted in May, at first glance could have been confused with a scene from a movie.

A swimmer kicks her way through the beautiful emerald green waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The water is warm, relatively deserted and clear. So clear, in fact, that from above, one can see a dark shape lurking just outside her eyeline with the familiar silhouette of a shark.

All that’s missing is the creepy music.

“You don’t want to write what I was thinking,” joked Stan Battles, who filmed the encounter from his 28th floor balcony at Tidewater Resort. “I just didn’t want the girl to get hurt.”

Battles had just spent the better part of the morning watching the shark loop in figure 8′s through the muck and sea grass for about two hours. It mostly stayed hidden, he said, darting back into the cloudy water if it ventured into the clearer space.

Until the woman swam by.

“The woman swims directly over this thing,” Battles said. “Directly over it.”

And that’s when Battles started recording. The video shows the woman swimming along, blissfully unaware that she’s picked up a follower. The shark breaks its pattern and takes a wide circle to check her out, staying a good distance away but definitely curious. At one point, about midway through the video, the shark swims too far ahead and then turns back heading directly for her, lazily snaking through the water.

“It was just kind of crazy,” Battles said. “Everyone on the beach, in the water, they had no clue.”

About two minutes into the video, though, someone else sees the shark. A chorus of calls break out, trying to get the woman’s attention and let her know there’s a shark nearby. Once she realizes they’re calling to her, she startles, then heads, rather quickly, back in to shore.

The story about the woman’s brush with a curious shark wasn’t the only one about the infamous creatures to break into The News Herald’s top most-viewed articles of 2019.

An April story about a great white shark sighting out at Panama City Beach was also highly viewed.

Mark Kelley, charter captain of Kelley Girl Charters, spotted the great white circling his boat.

“I’ve been doing this 35 years,” Kelley said. “I’ve seen it all. There is not much out there that excited me anymore, but this excited me.”

The shark was 10 to 12 feet long and circled the boat repeatedly, to the delight of the anglers on board. The shark made a couple of passes at a fish floating on the surface in the video recorded.

“They don’t know how lucky they are (to have seen it),” Kelley said.

Great whites are not a common sight in the Gulf of Mexico.

Still a third shark tale made it into the top most-viewed stories of 2019 — a July article about a shark sighting just 20 yards offshore of Okaloosa Island.

Mindy Hanback, who has visited the beach over the last 30 years, always knew there were sharks in the Gulf, but had never seen one until that day in July. And with the shark just about 20 yards offshore, she got to easily see when it popped its head out of the water, opened its mouth and faced a line of people on the beach.

“That was crazy,” said Hanback, of Florence, Alabama, whose son, Matt Hanback, actually captured the moment on video. “You could hear everybody kind of gasp when it happened.

“I just thought it was a really cool part of nature, a neat experience,” she added.

They were on the balcony of their condo at about 2 p.m. when they noticed everyone hurrying out of the water. That’s when they saw the shark, which they were told was a bull shark. She said they watched numerous sharks in that area from around 2 p.m. until about 5 p.m.

Okaloosa Island Beach Safety Director Rich Huffnagle said sharks come through the area every year, and although they normally stay out past the second sandbar, they sometimes head closer to shore to fish. He said both bull and tiger sharks have been seen this season.

Huffnagle’s guards are trained to get people out of the water until the sharks head back to deeper water. He confirmed that they’d been managing the situation the Hanbacks described.

“This is the sharks’ home,” he has his guards explain to beachgoers. “We’ll let them have it until they’re done with it.”

There were double-red flags that day, but Mindy Hanback said the shark-watching stint would have been enough to keep her out of the water anyway. Her husband said he would have gone back in, but not as far out as they had been swimming before the sighting.

“We love the area,” she added. “It won’t keep us from coming back at all.”