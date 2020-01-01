Northwestern State (4-7, 1-1) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-9, 0-2)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Northwestern State. In its last six wins against the Demons, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has won by an average of 9 points. Northwestern State's last win in the series came on March 7, 2013, a 66-51 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Myles Smith, Jashawn Talton-Thomas, Elijah Schmidt and Jordan Hairston have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team's scoring this year and 66 percent of all Islanders points over the last five games.CLUTCH CHUDIER: Chudier Bile has connected on 33.3 percent of the 27 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 14 over his last five games. He's also converted 64.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 63: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is 0-8 this year when it allows 63 points or more and 4-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 63.

TWO STREAKS: Northwestern State has dropped its last six road games, scoring 62.2 points and allowing 85.2 points during those contests. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 55.7.

LAST FIVE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has averaged 63.6 points per game over its last five games. The Islanders are giving up 64.8 points per game over that stretch.

