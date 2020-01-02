Two expectant mothers were excited to find their little bundles of joy were born on New Year’s Day.

Hoyt Bradley Goddin was born at 5:04 a.m. at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Emerald Coast in Walton County.

“It was a surprise,” said her mother, Desiree Goddin. “It was really exciting either way.”

Little Hoyt has the apparent honor of being the first baby born locally. The Daily News contacted area hospitals and heard from all but North Okaloosa Medical Center.

Desiree said her son was named Hoyt after a brand of archery equipment, honoring his father’s love of hunting, and Bradley after Desiree’s father.

The second baby of the year, Josephine Williams, was born at 9:23 a.m. at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

“I’m just happy that she’s here,” said Azure Willliams, her mother. “I was just hoping she would be healthy and happy, and she is.”

The name Josephine means “God will add,” and that’s why her parents chose the name, her mom said. Azure said she also thought it was pretty.