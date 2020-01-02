A Palm Coast man rang in the New Year by chasing a cat burglar out of his home early Wednesday.

PALM COAST — A Palm Coast man rang in the New Year by chasing a cat burglar out of his home early Wednesday.

Ariel Diaz, 34, of Eastern Place, told deputies he was awakened around 2:30 a.m. by the sound of rustling coming from his son’s bedroom, according to a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Noting that he recently separated, Diaz said he initially thought it was his former wife retrieving some of her items. But when he called out his son’s name, an intruder he described as a hooded man between 6-foot-2-inches and 6-foot-4-inches tall darted out of the child’s bedroom wearing a backpack and ran toward the front door.

Diaz told officers he tackled the man and wrestled him to the ground in an attempt to restrain him. The suspect dropped several items, including a Nintendo Switch, a video game controller and a battery pack, during the struggle. But the burglar was able to escape and flee the duplex apartment, running east.

Diaz managed to rip off one of the suspect’s black gloves and he found a pair of bolt cutters in his son’s bedroom, which deputies recovered. He reported that the suspect got away with several tools, including a Fluke multimeter valued at $600, two security monitors valued at $500 apiece, and an auto diagnostic tablet valued at $3,000.