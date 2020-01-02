On Wednesday, state and local law enforcement began enforcing a wireless communication law that makes it mandatory to use cell phones in a hands-free manner, with limited exception for GPS, emergency messages, and weather alerts.

PANAMA CITY — When Florida drivers make their New Year resolution, they'll have to add ending the bad habit of texting while driving.

On Wednesday, state and local law enforcement began enforcing a wireless communication law that makes it mandatory to use cell phones in a hands-free manner, with limited exception for GPS, emergency messages, and weather alerts.

The law went into effect in July last year, however, officers only issued warnings in preparation for the full enforcement to begin Jan. 1 this year. According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, in that warning period, officers issued 1,229 warning citations statewide.

Texting “takes the driver’s concentration off of focusing on driving a 3,000-pound vehicle,” said Captain David Baldwin with Bay County Sheriff’s Office. When they want to send a text or post on social media, “they look down to do so.”

In his 26 years at BCSO, Baldwin said technology has definitely impacted the number of accidents caused by distracted driving. Local law enforcement will not hesitate to enforce the law and drivers will be cited for a $30 ticket if caught in violation of it the first time. A $60 citation along with three points on your license will be issued on the second offense.

“People should just use the hands-free device, so they could at least talk or (to send a text), quickly do it at a red light or pull over to the side of the road,” he said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a person takes his or her eyes off the road for five seconds to send a text. At 55 miles per hour, "that's like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed," the media advisory stated. And in the past four years, distracted car crashes have increased by about 10,000.

In Bay County alone, 1,066 car crashes were attributed to distracted driving in 2018.

There are indicators that will help officers determine if a driver is texting and driving.

"Vehicles usually are going a little slower, weaving in and out of lanes, similar to an intoxicated driver," Baldwin said. An officer has to literally see "a person utilizing a phone, trying to text instead of focusing on driving" in order to stop a vehicle.

Motorists can also be stopped and cited for not operating a motor vehicle in a hands-free manner in a designated school crossing, school zone or active work zone area, with very limited exception.

"The intent is to make driving safe and to save lives," Baldwin said. "That's the bottom line."