NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard assisted a man aboard a sailing vessel Thursday who found himself one mile offshore in bad weather.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile, Alabama, received a report at 10:25 a.m. of a sailing vessel stuck at anchor with one person aboard in the Gulf of Mexico approximately 1 mile offshore Destin, according to a press release from the USCG.

Sector watchstanders directed the launch of a 45-foot boat from Coast Guard Station Destin to assist the man.

The boatcrew arrived on-scene at 11:29 a.m. and transported the man safely to shore.