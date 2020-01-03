DESTIN— A fundraiser for the Destin Middle School cheerleaders is helping to pay for some of the costs associated with this year’s competition season.

The team will be heading to Nationals in February in Orlando, and the funds from the raffle will help with the price of the hotel rooms.

The girls have been practicing and preparing for Nationals since the school year began, said Angela Hayles, a cheer mom.

"They represent the school. They’re a good group of girls," Hayles said.

Two of the girls on the team, Kaylynn Hayles and Ella Harris, said they are excited for the national competition.

"I just love competing and it’s a really fun time with our team and our coach," Ella said.

The raffle, hosted by the team, will be giving away four packages. One of the giveaways includes a free snorkeling trip for five, and another package includes a five night stay in one of the Five Star Properties.

Five Star properties played a large role in the fundraiser, helping to promote the raffle.

"I am very thankful to all the businesses that donated to the girls," Hayles said.

The fundraiser will end Jan. 15. and the winners will be announced Jan. 20.