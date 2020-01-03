The second Gadsden Area Christmas Classic boys high school basketball tournament is in the record books. Host Gadsden City defeated Etowah in the championship game, just as it did in the inaugural event in 2018.

We salute the Titans for their crown, but that’s not the reason we’re touching on sports in this space.

Our kudos are aimed at those who helped bring this tournament from “wouldn’t it be nice/interesting” status to reality. That seed was planted in a phone call in 2017 from Hokes Bluff coach Jeff Noah to Gadsden City coach Reginald Huff, posing the possibility of a true countywide tournament.

We specifically chose “countywide” as an adjective there. We’re being careful, as the schools involved in the Christmas Classic have done, not to call this an “Etowah County tournament.”

Other counties attach their name to all-inclusive tournaments, but there’s an event by that name each year that involves both boys and girls teams from the six schools in the Etowah County system. It carries much tradition and is a major bragging-rights deal for those student-athletes and needs to remain intact.

Still, true basketball fans — and there are plenty in this area; football may still be king, but its reign is no longer exclusive nor omnipotent — appreciate that the best way to experience the sport is in a tournament setting.

They also know tournament settings are made more special when lower-seeded teams from smaller schools are matched against seemingly dominant opponents, and “David” replays I Samuel 17 against “Goliath.” (Cynics may call pulling out the 1986 film “Hoosiers” a trite way to reference that; we’ll advise them to chill out and ‘fess up to cheering like Hickory High Huskers fans when Jimmy Chitwood hits that final shot.)

There is a big spread between Etowah County’s teams — from Class 7A Gadsden City down to Class 1A Coosa Christian — but the nature of basketball is “match your five against their five and see what happens.” (We’re aware you also need some bench strength, although it’s not as critical as in football.)

It’s good to see coaches, players and schools willing to branch out and answer some “what if” questions against folks they normally might not face. (Every team in the tournament is guaranteed to play three games, so no one is “one and done.”)

And while those who only are interested in games involving their kids or their schools might disagree, we think $10 a session for that much basketball is a bargain (and checking out all the games is the best way to not just watch, but savor a tournament).

We think the Christmas Classic is one of the best additions to the local calendar in recent years. May it continue, prosper and even expand. (It might be unwieldy, but where there’s a will, there’s a way — get the girls teams involved, and this could be even more special.)