A tone went out over the Flagler County emergency service radio feed Thursday morning heralding a special announcement by longtime radio dispatcher Cherie Doggett, who began her career as a public safety communications specialist in October 1989.

BUNNELL — A tone went out over the Flagler County emergency service radio feed Thursday morning heralding a special announcement.

It was followed by the familiar voice of longtime radio dispatcher Cherie Doggett, who began her career as a public safety communications specialist in October 1989.

Doggett, whose radio identifier is "CS90," was signing off with her final call. It was likely one of the most emotional dispatches she’s made in the three-decade-long career that ended Thursday with her retirement. She paused and seemed choked up as she sent a last goodbye to all units.

"Tonight was my last shift, after more than 30 years," Doggett said. "No matter what uniform you wear, it has been an honor to call you my family and make sure you got home to yours. CS90 ... 10-7."

Moments later, the voice of Doggett’s son, Sean, responded over the radio. Sean Doggett, who was sworn in as a Flagler County deputy in June, provided a farewell salute that brought his mother to tears.

"CS90, thank you for your dedicated 30 years of service to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and to the community," he said. "During your 30 years of service, you have received over 20 commendation letters recognizing your outstanding service to the community and agency. For 30 years, you have been the calm voice on the phone and you have been the lifeline on the other end of the radio. You have made a difference in countless lives and we thank you. I will do my best as your son to continue on with your legacy, I love you, Mom!"

A gauntlet of officers lined up outside the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell to say goodbye to Cherie Doggett as she exited the building following her last shift.

Sheriff’s Office personnel captured the event in a short video posted to the agency’s Facebook and Twitter pages Thursday morning. By Friday afternoon, the posts had garnered more than 430 likes and the video was shared 89 times on Facebook.

Doggett earned several unit citations over the course of her 30 years dispatching aid on the radio. In 2009, she received a sheriff’s award, officials said Friday, and in 2015, she and a team of other dispatchers were honored for leading officers to a man who got lost in woods near North Old Dixie Highway for more than three hours.

------