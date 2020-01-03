DESTIN — Jon Bryan, deacon and professor of geology and oceanography at Northwest Florida State College, will facilitate a free six-week course on the relation between science and religion.

The course aims to explore a sacramental understanding of God’s work in Creation.

The program is based on an interdisciplinary course, "Issues in Science and Religion," that Bryan developed and taught at NWFSC for many years.

The free course is open to the public. Hours are 6 p.m. Wednesdays Jan. 8 through Feb. 12 at Immanuel Anglican Church, 250 Indian Bayou Trail, Destin (just northwest of Destin’s Dog Park),

“Belief in God in an Age of Science” will survey historic and contemporary issues in the relation between science and religion — especially Christianity — exploring a sacramental understanding of God's work in Creation.

Topics include:

• The Nature of Science, The Nature of Religion — Comparison and Critique.

• Challenges of Natural Sciences: Cosmology, Earth History, Evolution and Extinction, Neuroscience, Trans-humanism.

• Emerging Concerns: Fine-tuning in the Universe, Earth Systems and Global Change, Evolution and Emergence, the Meaning of Embodied Humanity.

• The Idea of the Holy: The Logic of Faith.

• Divine Action — How do we understand God's work as Creator in an age of science?

• Overview of Interpretation of Biblical Creation Passages.

Visit www.iacdestin.org/discipleship/adult-wednesday-nights or call 850-837-6324 for more details.