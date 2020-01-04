“After only three minutes into our transport to the hospital, the mother said she felt like she needed to push. So, we pulled the ambulance over and with my partner’s help, I made sure she was comfortable and prepared for delivery.”

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS ― A Walton County Fire Rescue EMS crew and a DeFuniak Springs mother experienced a ride they will not soon forget on Friday.

At 6:41 p.m. the Walton County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a mother who was going into labor. Fire Rescue paramedic Rachel Barker and EMT Stephen Taylor dispatched to a home off Gator Run in DeFuniak Springs.

They arrived to find an expecting mother experiencing heavy labor contractions. They loaded the mother into an ambulance.

“After only three minutes into our transport to the hospital, the mother said she felt like she needed to push,” said Barker. “So, we pulled the ambulance over and with my partner’s help, I made sure she was comfortable and prepared for delivery.”

At 7:15 p.m. the mother gave birth to a baby boy.

“This is why I became a paramedic,” said Barker, who became a paramedic in September 2019. “Seeing that mother holding her baby boy is a moment I will never forget, a moment I’ll proudly carry with me throughout my career.”

The new mom and baby were taken to a local hospital where both are in good health.

The mother consented to her photo being released but asked that her name not be shared.